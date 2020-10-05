Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties: Iraq military

One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hotel, which is used by Iraqi travelers and sometimes for government meetings, the military said in the statement.
Reuters
Iraq’s military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdad's Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:22 pm