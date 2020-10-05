172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|two-rockets-fall-in-baghdad-no-casualties-iraq-military-5923641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties: Iraq military

Reuters
Representative image

Iraq’s military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdad's Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.

One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hotel, which is used by Iraqi travelers and sometimes for government meetings, the military said in the statement.

More details awaited
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:22 pm

