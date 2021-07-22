MARKET NEWS

Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19

The organisers announced 11 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 86.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Thursday two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19.

