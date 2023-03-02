 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Two of the world’s top restaurants lose Michelin stars

Bloomberg
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Celebrity chef Guy Savoy’s eponymous restaurant in Paris suffered the ratings hit, the Michelin Guide confirmed in a statement Monday. That came after earlier reports that the latest edition of the guide for France, due to be published next week, will reveal the move.

Two of the world’s top chefs in France have lost one of their three Michelin stars in a continuing downgrade that has hit renowned restaurants in recent months.

Celebrity chef Guy Savoy’s eponymous restaurant in Paris suffered the ratings hit, the Michelin Guide confirmed in a statement Monday. That came after earlier reports that the latest edition of the guide for France, due to be published next week, will reveal the move.

It’s the first time the establishment on the banks of the Seine has lost the top rating it has held since 2002. Also hit was Christopher Coutanceau, a three-star establishment that specializes in seafood and is located in La Rochelle, on the southwest coast of France.

The move is yet another shocking announcement from the guide, which last October stripped three of New York’s top restaurants—Carbone, Peter Luger and Marea—of their stars. Though its impact has been questioned in recent years, the guide, which is headquartered in France, can still transform the fortunes of the restaurants it endorses.