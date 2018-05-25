Two men detonate explosive device at Indian restaurant in Canada; 15 injured

Two unidentified men detonated a powerful improvised explosive device at an Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario province and fled, injuring at least 15 people, police said today.

Three of them have suffered "critical blast injuries" and were rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

Police said that the incident occurred at 'Bombay Bhel' restaurant in Mississauga, about 28 kms from here.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the incident at 10:32 PM (local time yesterday), (0800 IST today).

Mississauga is Canada's sixth largest city.

Health officials have rushed 15 patients to hospitals, the police said.

Their injuries were "consistent with those of an explosion," said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that Indian missions in Canada are working round the clock after the blast.

Swaraj said she was in constant touch with India's consul general in Toronto and the high commissioner in Canada.

"I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108," she tweeted.

Police here said that two suspects detonated the improvised explosive device in the restaurant and fled.

"Two parties fled the scene immediately after the incident. First described as male, 5'10-6feet, stocky build, mid-20s, light skin, wearing dark blue jeans, dark zip up hoodie pulled over head, baseball cap with light grey peak, face covered with black cloth material," Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.

"Second male described as 5'9"-5'10", fair skin, thin build, faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes, face covered. Looking for public's assistance in identifying the parties that fled following the explosion," it said in another tweet.

Police have issued CCTV footage of the two suspects.

It was not immediately known as how many people were inside the restaurant when the incident took place.

The motive for the attack was being investigated.

The shopping plaza in which the explosion took place has been sealed off, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.

Rafael Conceicao, a student from Brazil, was on the patio of a restaurant close to Bombay Bhel when he heard the explosion, and rushed to help.

"Glass was broken in the street. There was a child's birthday party. Everything was destroyed. Lots of blood in the floor. Many people were screaming. They were trying to run out from the restaurant. There was a guy with glass inside his eyes. Many people were bleeding so much," Conceicao was quoted as saying by the report.

Andre Larrivee, who lives nearby, said he was watching television and heard a loud explosion.

"It was really loud," he said.