Two Indian military aircraft shot in Pakistani airspace, one Indian pilot arrested: Pakistan

Pakistan on February 27 claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots.
Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir."One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:08 pm