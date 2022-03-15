Two dead in strike on Kyiv housing block

Smoke rises from a burnt fitness center ruined after yesterday's blast targeted the TV tower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A strike on a housing block in Kyiv killed at least two people on Tuesday, the emergency service said as several areas of the capital came under attack.

"The bodies of two people were recovered, 27 people were rescued," Ukraine's emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the 16-storey building was located in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv.