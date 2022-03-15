English
    Two dead in strike on Kyiv housing block

    "The bodies of two people were recovered, 27 people were rescued," Ukraine's emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the 16-storey building was located in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv.

    AFP
    March 15, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    Smoke rises from a burnt fitness center ruined after yesterday's blast targeted the TV tower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

    A strike on a housing block in Kyiv killed at least two people on Tuesday, the emergency service said as several areas of the capital came under attack.

    first published: Mar 15, 2022 12:10 pm
