you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two coronavirus cases in India: Here are some of the symptoms and safety precautions

The Indian government has said that it is monitoring the situation, and has taken precautions, including increase in screenings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Two fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India on March 2. While the earlier cases were reported from Kerala, this time the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan region, has reached New Delhi and the state of Telangana.

The European Union, too, raised the coronavirus risk level from 'moderate' to 'high'. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while addressing a press conference, said the infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy while the other patient from Telengana travelled to Dubai.

He said both the patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms like respiratory problems, cough and fever.

The Indian government has said it is monitoring the situation and has taken precautions, including an increase in screenings. Here are some of the symptoms, and the precautions that can be taken on a personal level.

What are some of the symptoms of coronavirus?

Initial symptoms of the novel (new) coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.

For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How does it spread?

Transmission of the virus takes place when someone who is infected comes in contact with another person. According to medical experts, coughing, sneezing or even shaking hands with an affected person can cause exposure.

"Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with ... coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," the CDC said.

What are some of the precautions to take?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that washing hands frequently, practising respirator hygiene— like covering your mouth and nose — and being up to date on the information regarding the virus are some of the basic precautions that can be taken.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect one against human coronavirus infection or treatments for illnesses caused by it, says CDC.

In India, so far, 3,217 samples have been tested out of which five have tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited.

Vardhan has advised people to refrain from non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:15 pm

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

