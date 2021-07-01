MARKET NEWS

Twitter's website not working for some users: Downdetector

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours.

Reuters
July 01, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.


Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters
TAGS: #Twitter #World News
first published: Jul 1, 2021 08:22 am

