Twitter's new grey verification mark for govt officials and multilateral organisations is now live

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Although this new development has not fully rolled out as profiles of several politicians still have the older blue-coloured tick.

Government officials and multilateral organisations will now have grey tick mark alongside their names.

In a tweet, Twitter's support wrote, “Starting today, you’ll start seeing additional icons that provide context for accounts on Twitter. In addition to blue and gold checks, you’ll see grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses."

