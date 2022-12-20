Twitter's new grey verification mark for govt officials and multilateral organisations is now live

The new grey verification mark on Twitter now live.

Government officials and multilateral organisations will now have grey tick mark alongside their names.

In a tweet, Twitter's support wrote, “Starting today, you’ll start seeing additional icons that provide context for accounts on Twitter. In addition to blue and gold checks, you’ll see grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses."

Although, this new development has not been fully rolled out yet as profiles of several politicians still have the older blue-coloured tick.

On November 25, CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that Twitter will roll out verified gold and grey check marks.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk said in a tweet.

About the grey verification mark

As per Twitter, the grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government institution or official, or a multilateral organization. Specifically, eligible government institutions include: national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national level agencies. Eligible elected or appointed officials include: heads of state, foreign official spokespeople, top diplomatic leaders, cabinet members (national level). Eligible multilateral organizations include institutional accounts, top officials, and official spokespeople.