English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Twitter whistleblower to meet with Senate panel September 13

    Zatko, who accused Twitter of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, has already discussed his complaint with staff in the office of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal this week, said two sources familiar with the situation.

    Reuters
    August 25, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary committee will hold a hearing on Sept. 13 with Twitter Inc's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to discuss allegations from his whistleblower complaint that the social media company misled regulators.

    Zatko, who accused Twitter of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, has already discussed his complaint with staff in the office of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal this week, said two sources familiar with the situation.

    In an 84-page complaint Zatko, a famed hacker widely known as "Mudge," made numerous claims and alleged Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam, with executives eligible to win individual bonuses of as much as $10 million tied to increases in daily users, and nothing explicitly for cutting spam, according to documents relayed by congressional investigators.

    Twitter has labeled the complaint a "false narrative."

    "The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate this issue further with a full committee hearing this work period, and take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations," said committee chair Senator Richard Durbin and top Republican member Senator Chuck Grassley.

    Close

    Related stories

    Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee with a keen interest in Big Tech, wrote in a letter to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan: According to disclosures and evidence provided by Peiter Mudge Zatko, a highly-respected cybersecurity expert who served as Twitter's Security Lead from 2020 to 2022, Twitter executives allegedly failed to address significant security vulnerabilities, neglected the mishandling of personal data, and ignored known privacy risks to users for more than a decade.

    Blumenthal called for an FTC investigation in the letter.
    Reuters
    Tags: #senate #Twitter #World News
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.