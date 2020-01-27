App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter users point out similarities between Trump, Obama tweets on Kobe Bryant, accuse US President of plagiarism

"Wait, this doesn't sound like Trump. *check Obama's tweet from 2 hours ago* Oh. I See (sic)," one twitter user wrote in reply to Trump's tweet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26 saw tributes pouring in from all quarters, including former and current presidents of the United States of America (USA).

It started after former US President Barack Obama tweeted that Kobe was a 'legend on the court' and was just getting started "in what would have been as meaningful a second act."

"To lose Gianna is even more heart-breaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day," Obama tweeted, referring to one of Kobe's daughters, who was reportedly also on the ill-fated helicopter.

Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating..."

"...Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!" Trump added.

The US President had earlier tweeted that the reports of Bryant being killed in the helicopter crash, along with 'three others' is 'terrible news'.

Twitter users, however, could not help but notice the similarities between Obama and Trump's tweets.

"Wait, this doesn't sound like Trump. *check Obama's tweet from 2 hours ago* Oh. I See (sic)," one twitter user wrote while replying to Trump's tweet, while another noted that all Trump did was to 'rewrite Obama's tweet', also adding that "warmest condolences aren't a thing."

Other users also compared Obama and Trump's tweets, accusing the latter of plagiarism.

 



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

