Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter user who predicted Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash apologises

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Grammy awards, which also took place on January 27, began with a tribute to Bryant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Twitter user who wrote that basketball legend Kobe Bryant would die in a helicopter crash in 2012, apologised for his eerie prediction hours after the National Basketball Association (NBA) star passed away in a chopper crash.

The user, called '.Noso', apologised for the tweet but has not removed it from his timeline, despite repeated requests from other users to do so. Earlier, fans harshly criticised the user for the tweet.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Grammy awards, which also took place on January 27, began with a tribute to Bryant.

Close

Even as Twitter erupted with criticism and speculation regarding the tweet— with some questioning its date— some of the users asked .Noso to predict the happenings in Indian and American politics.

related news

"Bro please say Kejriwal is gonna lose Delhi elections badly," one user said, referring to the forthcoming Assembly elections in New Delhi, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Others suggested that he should predict about US President Donald Trump next. Another user asked him to say "Rihanna gonna release an album (sic)," while a third asked him to say that, "Trump is going to win his second term come Nov 2020".



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Kobe Bryant #world

