English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Dr Reddy’s, PVR, Nelco & IT Shares In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Twitter tunes in to podcasts through Spaces

    The social media firm said on Thursday the feature would be available to a random group of users who can listen to full shows through curated playlists based on their interests, initially only in English.

    Reuters
    August 26, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
    Twitter

    Twitter

    Twitter Inc is adding podcasts to a test version of its audio chat room Spaces, entering a space dominated by Spotify Technology and Apple Inc.

    The social media firm said on Thursday the feature would be available to a random group of users who can listen to full shows through curated playlists based on their interests, initially only in English.

    Podcasts will be integrated into Twitter Spaces, which launched in 2020 after the success of social audio chat app Clubhouse during the pandemic.

    Podcasts boomed in the past two years when people stuck indoors because of COVID-19 curbs turned to them for content ranging from breaking news to true-crime documentaries.

    Wall Street is also optimistic about the long-term potential of the format as podcasts engage listeners for hours, creating valuable advertising opportunities.
    Reuters
    Tags: #podcasts #Spaces #Twitter #World News
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.