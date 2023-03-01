 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter to scale back NYC office space as Elon Musk cuts costs

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Twitter recently listed nearly 200,000 square feet (19,000 square meters) of space for sublease at 245 and 249 W. 17th St. in Manhattan, according to data from real estate brokerage Savills.

A person walks past the Twitter offices in New York City on January 12, 2023. Photographer: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter Inc. is seeking to sublease New York office space as the technology company looks to curb costs.

An email seeking comment from Twitter wasn’t returned immediately; the company previously laid off its entire public relations department. A spokesperson for Pacific Investment Management Co.’s Columbia Property Trust, the owner of the building, declined to comment.

Elon Musk has been slashing costs since taking over Twitter last year. The company has slashed jobs and been accused of missing rent payments on offices in San Francisco and London. Subleasing the New York space could help Twitter reduce costs, given most property contracts require tenants to pay rent for the life of a lease even if the space isn’t occupied.