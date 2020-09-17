Twitter slaps warning label on US President Donald Trump's tweet with 'misleading information'

US President Donald Trump had tweeted that because of the mail-in voting system, a massive amount of unsolicited ballots will be sent to "voters", due to which the November 3, 2020 presidential election result may never be accurate.
Twitter Inc on September 17, placed a warning label on a tweet posted by United States President Donald Trump, saying his post included potentially misleading information regarding the process of mail-in voting.
"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to "voters", or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want," Trump had tweeted.
Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:45 pm