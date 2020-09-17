172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|twitter-slaps-warning-label-on-us-president-donald-trumps-tweet-with-misleading-information-5854161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter slaps warning label on US President Donald Trump's tweet with 'misleading information'

US President Donald Trump had tweeted that because of the mail-in voting system, a massive amount of unsolicited ballots will be sent to "voters", due to which the November 3, 2020 presidential election result may never be accurate.


Twitter Inc on September 17, placed a warning label on a tweet posted by United States President Donald Trump, saying his post included potentially misleading information regarding the process of mail-in voting.



Explained | Why Donald Trump wants to avoid mail-in voting



"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to "voters", or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want," Trump had tweeted.


 

Close
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #mail-in voting #Twitter Inc #US President Donald Trump #US Presidential Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.