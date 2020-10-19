Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in live video location tag

A location tag of a live video posted on October 18 by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed the Leh’s Hall of Fame memorial in “Jammu and Kashmir” instead of Ladakh Union Territory, and as part of China.

Gokhale posted screenshots of the same on Twitter while raising the issue with the social media platform. In another tweet, Gokhale attached a screenshot of a live video which showed the location tag of Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport as part of People’s Republic of China.

Retweeting another user, Gokhale suggested that others who were trying were yielding the same result. The incident found traction on the platform with the posts receiving thousands of ‘likes’ and several retweets.



See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c

— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Twitter did not immediately react to the incident. On October 19, Gokhale said he believes government agencies “ have escalated the matter too” and that “hopefully the mistake, deliberate or otherwise, will be corrected soonest.”

This comes amid simmering border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The border tensions, which resulted in a violent face-off in June, have been on since early May and have shown no signs of easing.

Both sides have mobilised large number of troops and placed heavy ammunitions.