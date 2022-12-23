 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter seeks dismissal of disability bias lawsuit over job cuts

Reuters
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST

Twitter's lawyers late Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the November lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs had not alleged that any of the company's actions were targeted at people with disabilities or had a disproportionate impact on them.

Twitter Inc has asked a federal judge in California to toss out a proposed class action claiming the mandate by CEO Elon Musk that employees return to the office and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion and is also the CEO of Tesla. Hundreds more resigned after he asked staff "to be extremely hardcore" or quit.

The lawsuit claims Musk's ultimatum violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

The plaintiffs are a senior engineering manager who still works at Twitter and an engineer who says he was fired last month. They claim many Twitter employees with disabilities were forced to resign because they could not return to the office and meet Musk's demanding standards.

The company in Wednesday's filing said the current employee signed an agreement to arbitrate work-related legal disputes and asked to have his claims sent to arbitration.