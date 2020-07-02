App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter removes image tweet by Donald Trump over copyright complaint

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

Reuters

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:35 am

tags #copyright complaint #Donald Trump #Twitter #World News

