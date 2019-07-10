App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter moves to curb hate speech based on religion

Tweets that break this rule sent before the update will need to be deleted, but will not result in account suspensions, according to the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Twitter is moving to filter out inappropriate content based on religion as part of its effort to curb hate speech. In a policy update July 10, Twitter said it would take down "dehumanizing language" that targets specific religious groups.

Examples shown by Twitter that would be removed would be description of a members of a religion as "disgusting" or "filthy animals." "After months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we're expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion," the Twitter safety team wrote.

"Starting today, we will require tweets like these to be removed from Twitter when they're reported to us."

Close

Tweets that break this rule sent before the update will need to be deleted, but will not result in account suspensions, according to the company.

related news

Twitter and other social networks have been struggling with ways to remove hateful and abusive content while remaining open platforms.

The online services have also faced accusations that the curbs end up suppressing some political views.

Twitter last month said it would add warning labels to tweets from officials and politicians that violate its rules -- a move potentially affecting the prodigious output of US President Donald Trump.

Trump is holding a "social media summit" this week, inviting conservative critics of Big Tech but excluding the big online platforms themselves, where some of the complaints are likely to be aired.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Hate Speech #Twitter #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.