Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter is amused by Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit on a Pakistan pre-election campaign poster

A candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly used the images of the actors just before the elections scheduled for July 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If sitting on a pile of garbage during the Pakistan pre-election campaign wasn’t enough, now, a Pakistani election candidate reportedly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has put Hindi film actors Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan on his campaign posters.

Knowing the fact that Hindi movie stars are very famous in Pakistani, this looks like a smart move, however misleading too, apart from being unintentionally funny.

The development came to light when some Twitter users started reacting to the posters that surfaced on Twitter allegedly from the Multan area of Pakistan.

Twitter users on both sides – India and Pakistan took to the micro-blogging site to share their shock and surprise.

The intriguing part is not just the use of two famous Indian actors’ pictures, but also the fact that the images used are not their recent ones.

The polls scheduled for July 25, are being viewed more as a contest between former cricketer Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League. The three major parties are leaving no stone unturned to make their campaigns a success.

A total of 11,855 candidates will be contesting the elections for 849 seats. These seats will include 272 seats of the national assembly or the lower house and 577 seats of provincial assemblies.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:28 pm

