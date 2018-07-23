Twitter is amused by Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit on a Pakistan pre-election campaign poster

If sitting on a pile of garbage during the Pakistan pre-election campaign wasn’t enough, now, a Pakistani election candidate reportedly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has put Hindi film actors Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan on his campaign posters.

Knowing the fact that Hindi movie stars are very famous in Pakistani, this looks like a smart move, however misleading too, apart from being unintentionally funny.

The development came to light when some Twitter users started reacting to the posters that surfaced on Twitter allegedly from the Multan area of Pakistan.



@SrBachchan sir or @MadhuriDixit medam !! pakistan ki election muhim me sharik hai.. pic.twitter.com/UftAfBnt3z

— farooq abdullah (@f_ar00q) July 22, 2018

Twitter users on both sides – India and Pakistan took to the micro-blogging site to share their shock and surprise.



@SrBachchan And @MadhuriDixit Both of you are on the election banners of a party,PTI in Pakistan.

This much famous both of you are here. #Elections2018 pic.twitter.com/lJnjBJfxJA

— Saad Farukh Khan (@saadfarukhkhan) July 22, 2018



@SrBachchan When you find out the neighbors are more funny and more innovative when it comes to Election Using BigB and Madhuri Mam in election posters #PakistanElection2018 pic.twitter.com/sOjYpZAIx5 — Ishan Mohan (@IshanMohan) July 23, 2018

The intriguing part is not just the use of two famous Indian actors’ pictures, but also the fact that the images used are not their recent ones.

The polls scheduled for July 25, are being viewed more as a contest between former cricketer Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League. The three major parties are leaving no stone unturned to make their campaigns a success.

A total of 11,855 candidates will be contesting the elections for 849 seats. These seats will include 272 seats of the national assembly or the lower house and 577 seats of provincial assemblies.