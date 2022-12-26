 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform

Dec 26, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

The microblogging platform has seen a rise in hate speech and technical problems as media reports say up to 75% of the staff has been cut since he took over.

You would be forgiven for growing numb to the almost daily assault of headlines proclaiming the latest stunning development involving Elon Musk's tenure as owner and manager of Twitter.

In December 2022, unsettling news about Twitter included the disbanding of the company's Trust and Safety Council, the conspiracy theories and score settling of the 'Twitter Files,' QAnon's Musk-inspired revival, the suspension of the Twitter accounts of journalists covering the company, and a brief ban on links to rival social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon.

Beneath these headlines lie crucial questions about the nature, role and state of social media in society. Prompted by Musk's acquisition of Twitter, The Conversation published several articles exploring these issues.

These articles from our archive look at the effects of content management, the dangers of COVID-19 misinformation, Twitter's underappreciated nature as a data source, Black Twitter's vital role in social justice movements, and the difficulties of starting over in a post-Twitter world.

Free speech, bias and manipulation Among Musk's stated motivations for buying Twitter was to address his claim that the platform was biased against figures on the right. Musk did not offer any data to support this.