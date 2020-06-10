Twitter erupts as anxious users claim 'extraordinary' activity over Karachi airspace

A Pakistani journalist wrote "extraordinary activity" has been observed.
Twitterati went into an overdrive on June 10 after some users tweeted that a fighter aircraft was spotted in Karachi airspace in Pakistan. While some claimed that those were Pakistan Air Force planes patrolling Karachi’s airspace, others speculated they belonged to the Indian Air Force.
According to Karachi residents, Pakistan authorities opted for a 'blackout’ after rumours surfaced.A Pakistani journalist wrote "extraordinary activity" has been observed.
Extraordinary air activity on #Pak_India border has been observed. #Pakistan security forces are alert.
— Tariq Mahmood Malik (@TM_Journalist) June 9, 2020
Notably, neither India nor Pakistan has issued an official statement regarding the aerial activity in the Pakistani city or the line of control (LOC).
It's probably after 27th Feb 2019 that I have heard so many PAF jets patrolling the sky. I hope nothing serious is happening or expected to happen.
— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 9, 2020
Dear @IndiainPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the Sindh-Rajasthan sector. Recommend you put out a statement to clarify. Also recommend that everybody chill and enjoy the week.— Waj Khan وجاہت خان (@WajSKhan) June 9, 2020
#PAF Fighter jet "JF17 Thunder " & Mirage" patrolling over #Karachi and boarder areas of Sindh after formation of Cowards Indian jets was identified near LOC (#Sindh, #Pakistan)#Airstrike#India#IAF#SurgicalStrike#IndianArmy#PakistanAirForcepic.twitter.com/iO17VExvPK— Salman Mansoor (@salmanzit) June 9, 2020
Fright in #Karachi during blackout yesterday, rumours of IAF jets intruding — That’s the true impact of Balakot 2019. Bombing a bunch of terrorists on a hill is one thing. JeM far from broken. But a country freaking out, mistaking PAF jets for IAF jets = msg delivered & locked.— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 10, 2020
Definitely saw jet planes flying , whats up #Karachi— Laraib Mohib (@MohibLara) June 9, 2020
The two nations have witnessed an escalation in military activity on the border areas after a suicide car bombing in Pulwama in February 2019.