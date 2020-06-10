App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter erupts as anxious users claim 'extraordinary' activity over Karachi airspace

A Pakistani journalist wrote "extraordinary activity" has been observed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Twitterati went into an overdrive on June 10 after some users tweeted that a fighter aircraft was spotted in Karachi airspace in Pakistan. While some claimed that those were Pakistan Air Force planes patrolling Karachi’s airspace, others speculated they belonged to the Indian Air Force.

According to Karachi residents, Pakistan authorities opted for a 'blackout’ after rumours surfaced.

Notably, neither India nor Pakistan has issued an official statement regarding the aerial activity in the Pakistani city or the line of control (LOC).

Close




The two nations have witnessed an escalation in military activity on the border areas after a suicide car bombing in Pulwama in February 2019.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #IAF #India #Pakistan

