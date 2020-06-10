Twitter erupts as anxious users claim 'extraordinary' activity over Karachi airspace

Twitterati went into an overdrive on June 10 after some users tweeted that a fighter aircraft was spotted in Karachi airspace in Pakistan. While some claimed that those were Pakistan Air Force planes patrolling Karachi’s airspace, others speculated they belonged to the Indian Air Force.

According to Karachi residents, Pakistan authorities opted for a 'blackout’ after rumours surfaced.



Extraordinary air activity on #Pak_India border has been observed. #Pakistan security forces are alert.

— Tariq Mahmood Malik (@TM_Journalist) June 9, 2020



It's probably after 27th Feb 2019 that I have heard so many PAF jets patrolling the sky. I hope nothing serious is happening or expected to happen.

— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 9, 2020

A Pakistani journalist wrote "extraordinary activity" has been observed.Notably, neither India nor Pakistan has issued an official statement regarding the aerial activity in the Pakistani city or the line of control (LOC).



Fright in #Karachi during blackout yesterday, rumours of IAF jets intruding — That’s the true impact of Balakot 2019. Bombing a bunch of terrorists on a hill is one thing. JeM far from broken. But a country freaking out, mistaking PAF jets for IAF jets = msg delivered & locked. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 10, 2020



Definitely saw jet planes flying , whats up #Karachi— Laraib Mohib (@MohibLara) June 9, 2020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The two nations have witnessed an escalation in military activity on the border areas after a suicide car bombing in Pulwama in February 2019.