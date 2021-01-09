MARKET NEWS

Twitter deletes new Donald Trump's tweets on @POTUS handle, suspends campaign account

Twitter shut down US President Donald Trump's @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it sent out a tweet with a "statement from President Trump" accusing the social media platform of "banning free speech".

Reuters
January 09, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Twitter Inc. on January 8 deleted new tweets posted by US President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently.

Trump tweeted "We will not be SILENCED!" from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers. Twitter had permanently suspended the president's go-to megaphone, his @realDonaldTrump personal account, hours earlier.

Also read - Full text: What Twitter said about permanent suspension of Donald Trump’s account

The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the ban could face permanent suspension as well under its "ban evasion" policies.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his own social media platform in the near future.

Twitter shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it sent out a tweet with a "statement from President Trump" accusing Twitter of "banning free speech" and coordinating with "the Democrats and the Radical Left" to silence him.

The account shortly before that had pointed its 2.3 million followers to its account on Parler, which is popular with conservatives for its hands-off approach to content moderation.

Alphabet Inc's Google suspended Parler on Friday, citing posts inciting violence, while Apple Inc gave the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan.
Reuters
TAGS: #Donald Trump #Twitter #United States #World News
first published: Jan 9, 2021 10:59 am

