Twitter "chose confrontation" by exiting a voluntary EU disinformation code of practice that lays ground rules for an incoming European law on digital services, a European Union commissioner said Monday.

"We believe this is a mistake of Twitter. Twitter has chosen the hard way. They chose confrontation," commissioner Vera Jourova told journalists.

She said Twitter's compliance with the new Digital Services Act entering force August 25 "will be scrutinised... vigorously and urgently".