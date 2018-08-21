App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he has not yet 'figured out' how to tackle fake news

Speaking about the future of Twitter, Dorsey suggested developing the social media platform in such a way that users would be able to consider the perspective of others on their feed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Twitter is receiving flak over the menace of fake news and its inability to deal with it and now CEO Jack Dorsey has reiterated this in an interview.

In the interview published as part of a report on CNN, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stated that although the social media giant had not 'figured it out' yet, it would be dangerous for the company to be an arbiter of truth.

Upon being asked about his role on curbing fake news and ensuring users are not misinformed, Dorsey further added that we need to be 'thoughtful' about what that means - "what is misinformation?”

Speaking about the future of Twitter, Dorsey suggested developing the social media platform in such a way that users would be able to consider the perspective of others on their feed.

“I think what we could do is provide more context whether it be showing all the different perspectives, and people who are saying ‘this is fake’ and people who are believing it,” he said.

With news of the Infowars conspiracy that led to its founder Alex Jones getting banned for a week, to US President Donald Trump’s continuous tweets in favour of banning accounts of CNN and MSNBC, Twitter has been under the radar in recent months.
