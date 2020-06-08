App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to remove Trump's George Floyd campaign video

Last week, Reuters reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter all removed a tribute video to George Floyd shared by the Trump campaign. The post was reportedly removed due to copyright infringement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the decision to take down a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd.

Twitter had said the video was taken down after complaints of copyright infringement.

Last week, Reuters reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter all removed a tribute video to Floyd shared by the Trump campaign.

The video, titled "Healing Not Hatred", featured Trump speaking about the "Black Lives Matter" protests in the US.

However, Trump was quick to object to the removal and censorship of the tweet, suggesting that it was "illegal". But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was quick to respond to the President, saying, "Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder."


A spokesperson for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, told Reuters: "Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so," confirming Dorsey’s statement. The video is still available on YouTube.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Jack Dorsey #Twitter #WorldNews

