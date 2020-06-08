Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to remove Trump's George Floyd campaign video

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the decision to take down a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd.

Twitter had said the video was taken down after complaints of copyright infringement.

Last week, Reuters reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter all removed a tribute video to Floyd shared by the Trump campaign.

The video, titled "Healing Not Hatred", featured Trump speaking about the "Black Lives Matter" protests in the US.However, Trump was quick to object to the removal and censorship of the tweet, suggesting that it was "illegal". But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was quick to respond to the President, saying, "Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder."

Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder. https://t.co/RAsaYng71a — jack (@jack) June 6, 2020

