Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to remove Trump's George Floyd campaign video

Last week, Reuters reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter all removed a tribute video to George Floyd shared by the Trump campaign. The post was reportedly removed due to copyright infringement.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the decision to take down a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd.
Twitter had said the video was taken down after complaints of copyright infringement.
We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down.
Joining hands, not hurling fists.
Standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility. pic.twitter.com/mp8957czvh— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 3, 2020
However, Trump was quick to object to the removal and censorship of the tweet, suggesting that it was "illegal". But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was quick to respond to the President, saying, "Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder."
This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder. https://t.co/RAsaYng71a— jack (@jack) June 6, 2020
A spokesperson for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, told Reuters: "Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so," confirming Dorsey’s statement. The video is still available on YouTube.