Twitter bans former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on calls of 'beheading', YouTube removes video

Twitter has suspended US President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon after he made calls to behead FBI director Christopher Wray and the government’s leading pandemic expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, in a YouTube video, which has also been removed.

Speaking with co-host Jack Maxey on what Trump should do in a hypothetical second term, Bannon suggested firing Wray and Fauci. But then he said “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats,” said a TechCrunch report.

According to the report, Twitter has confirmed that it has “permanently suspended” the account for violating its rules against glorifying violence. This means, the account can be appealed but won’t be restored automatically.

YouTube has also removed the episode from “Steve Bannon’s War Room” channel. “We’ve removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence. We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period,” a representative of YouTube was quoted as saying.