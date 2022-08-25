English
    Twitter backs spam account methodology in response to SEC letter

    Reuters
    August 25, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST
    Twitter

    Twitter

    Twitter Inc has reiterated that spam accounts on its platform represent fewer than 5% of its total users, in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) letter in June seeking details on its methodology.

    "Twitter believes that it already adequately discloses the methodology that it uses in calculating these figures," the company said in a letter dated June 22 to the regulator, according to its filing on Wednesday.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

    This comes ahead of a highly watched legal showdown between Twitter and Elon Musk who wants to back out of his deal to buy the company for $44 billion, arguing Twitter misled the billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform.
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:45 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.