Twitter announces changes ahead of US election, imposes more warnings, restrictions

Ahead of the November 3 US Presidential elections, Twitter on October 9 announced new "significant product and enforcement updates" to increase 'context' and "encourage more thoughtful consideration before Tweets are amplified."

Among the new changes introduced, Twitter said people on the micro-blogging site, including candidates, may not claim an election win before it is called. It will impose warnings on misleading tweets by US political figures and block calls for violence or any other disruption.

"We currently may label tweets that violate our policies against misleading information about civic integrity, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media," Twitter said.

"Starting next week, when people attempt to retweet one of these tweets with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it," it added.

Some of the new changes starting from October 20 "through at least the end of election week in the US" will also see a change in the way the micro-blogging site looks and functions for a user. For instance, retweeting others will now come with an extra step, wherein the user will be encouraged to "add their own commentary prior to amplifying content by prompting them to Quote Tweet instead of Retweet."

"People who go to Retweet will be brought to the Quote Tweet composer where they’ll be encouraged to comment before sending their tweet...We hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation," Twitter said.

"If people don’t add anything on the Quote Tweet composer, it will still appear as a Retweet," it added.

The changes would mean that those with over 100,000 followers, including US President Donald Trump, would be subjected to "additional warnings and restrictions" if they spread misinformation.

"Twitter has a critical role to play in protecting the integrity of the election conversation, and we encourage candidates, campaigns, news outlets and voters to use Twitter respectfully and to recognise our collective responsibility to the electorate to guarantee a safe, fair and legitimate democratic process this November," Twitter officials said in the blog post.