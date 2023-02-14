 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Twilio announces another round of layoffs, reorg in profit push

Reuters
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Technology firms have laid off thousands of workers recently as they brace for a period of lower demand, high interest rates and macro economic instability.

Representative Image

Cloud communications company Twilio Inc said on Monday it was eliminating about 17% roles and closing some offices as part of a restructuring effort to focus on profitability.

Technology firms have laid off thousands of workers recently as they brace for a period of lower demand, high interest rates and macro economic instability.

The move, which is the second instance of job cuts in five months, sent the company's share up 2%.

Twilio had just under 9,000 employees as of September-end. It is not clear whether the figure includes the impact of retrenchment announced on Sept. 14.