Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:20 PM IST

Twenty killed, 40 wounded in Cairo train station fire: Report

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Twenty people were killed and 40 wounded when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt's capital Cairo on Wednesday, state TV said.

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:17 pm

