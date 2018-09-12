TVS launches NTORQ 125 scooter in Sri Lanka

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company announced Wednesday the launch of its scooter model TVS NTORQ 125 in Sri Lanka. The 125cc scooter, which will be available in two versions drum and disc brake, is priced at Lankan rupee (LKR) 2,54,900 and LKR 265,900 (ex-showroom Colombo) respectively, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125, we have developed an attractive, feature-rich product for the young scooter buyers in Sri Lanka," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President, International Business R Dilip said.

The TVS NTORQ 125 is equipped with TVS SmartXonnect, bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an exclusive NTORQ mobile App which can be downloaded from Google play store, the company said.