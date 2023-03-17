 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkiye's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkiye would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.

The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Swden applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.

"When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Niinisto.

With Erdogan's agreement, Finland's application can now go to the Turkish parliament, where the president's party and its allies hold a majority. Ratification is expected before Turkiye holds its presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.