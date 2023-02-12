 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkiye detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000

Associated Press
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

The death toll from Monday's quakes that hit southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria stood at 33,179 on Sunday and was certain to rise as search teams locate more bodies in the rubble.

Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.

The death toll from Monday's quakes that hit southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria stood at 33,179 on Sunday and was certain to rise as search teams locate more bodies in the rubble. Authorities said more than 92,600 other people were injured in the disaster.

As despair also bred rage at the agonizingly slow rescue efforts, the focus turned to who was to blame for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes an area of Syria that was already suffering from years of civil war.

Even though Turkiye has, on paper, construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced, explaining why thousands of buildings slumped onto their side or pancaked downward onto residents.