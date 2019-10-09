App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Operation against Syrian Kurds has begun: Turkey President Erdogan

Syrian state media and a Kurdish official separately said bombing hit the town of Ras al-Ain in the northeast along the Turkish border

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 9.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army (rebel groups backed by Ankara), just launched #OperationPeaceSpring," Erdogan wrote on Twitter in English.

He said the offensive targeted Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," he wrote.

related news

"Turkish warplanes have started to carry out air strikes on civilian areas," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Twitter.

Syrian state media and a Kurdish official separately said bombing hit the town of Ras al-Ain in the northeast along the Turkish border.

Turkey has long been planning military action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria due to their ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

Earlier, Istanbul had sent more armoured vehicles to the border with Syria, an AFP correspondent said, with a large convoy of dozens of vehicles seen in the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province.

Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkish forces were attacking near the border.

With agency inputs.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 07:07 pm

