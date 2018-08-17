App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: AP

Turkish lira steady despite new threats from Donald Trump

The currency has recovered from record lows earlier this week. Investors, already worried about Turkey's economy.

AP
With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)
With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Turkey's currency remains steady against the dollar despite an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by US President Donald Trump. The Turkish lira stood at 5.80 per dollar on Friday, up about 0.4 percent against the dollar.

The currency has recovered from record lows earlier this week. Investors, already worried about Turkey's economy, were irked by a diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States over the continued detention of an American pastor Andrew Brunson on espionage and terror-related charges.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump urged Brunson to serve as a "great patriot hostage" while he is jailed and criticized Turkey for "holding our wonderful Christian Pastor." Trump added: "We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!"
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:51 pm

#Donald Trump #Turkey #United States #World News

