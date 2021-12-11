MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.

Associated Press
December 11, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.

Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.

ALSO READ: Meta, WhatsApp scout for chief compliance officer, nodal contact and grievance officer in India

Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to todays democracy, Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.

He added: We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens right to receive accurate and impartial information.

Close

Related stories

Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.

The new legislation would make the dissemination of disinformation and fake news criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.

Most of Turkeys major media companies are under the control of the government, leaving social media as an important outlet for dissenting voices.

Freedom Houses Freedom on the Net report, published in September, characterized Turkey as not free, noting the removal of content critical of the government and the prosecution of people posting undesirable commentary on social media.
Associated Press
Tags: #free speech #Recep Tayyip Erdogan #social media #Turkey
first published: Dec 11, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.