Turkey's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

AFP
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Consumer prices rose by 64.3 percent in December from the levels at which they stood a year earlier, the state statics agency said, compared to an 84.4-percent year-on-year increase in November.

Turkey's annual inflation pulled back further in December from a two-decade high, official data showed Tuesday, helping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chances in elections due by June.

Analysts attribute the sharp slowdown to the so-called base effect, which makes year-on-year price increases look smaller when compared to extremely high rates 12 months earlier.

The latest reading is still higher than in any another other emerging market except for Argentina.

But it fulfils Erdogan's campaign promise that inflation will start falling at the start of the year after reaching the highest levels since 1998 last year.

Economy Minister Nureddin Nebati blamed last year's record inflation rates on "challenging conditions all over the world" and promised a brighter future.