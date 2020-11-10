PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan congratulates US President-elect Biden for election win

In his message, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s “determination to work closely with the US Administration” in the coming period, adding that “the strong cooperation and alliance” between the two countries would continue to contribute to world peace.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In his message, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s “determination to work closely with the US Administration” in the coming period, adding that “the strong cooperation and alliance” between the two countries would continue to contribute to world peace.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:08 pm

