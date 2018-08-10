Turkey's currency nosedives on economic concerns, US dispute

The lira hit a record low of 6.24 per dollar on Friday, before recovering to 5.94, down 7 percent on the day. The currency has fallen 66 percent since the start of the year.
The Turkish currency has plunged to an all-time low amid concerns over the president's economies policies persisted and as a dispute with the United States showed no sign of subsiding.
High level meetings in Washington between U.S. and Turkish officials over a detained American pastor ended this week without an apparent resolution. Washington imposed financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers and warned of additional measures.