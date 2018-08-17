App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Turkey will respond if US imposes more sanctions: Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan

Washington had warned yesterday that it would impose more sanctions unless pastor Andrew Brunson, described by US President Donald Trump as a "hostage", was released.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Turkey today threatened to respond if the United States levied further sanctions over the detention of an American pastor, which has sparked a diplomatic standoff and battered the Turkish currency.

"We've already responded based on the World Trade Organisation rules and will continue to do so," Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was quoted as saying by the state run Anadolu news agency.

Washington had warned yesterday that it would impose more sanctions unless pastor Andrew Brunson, described by US President Donald Trump as a "hostage", was released.

Brunson's detention since October 2016 on terror-related charges has soured relations between the two NATO allies, sending the Turkish lira into a tailspin. The lira, which earlier this week traded at well over seven to the dollar, was at 5.8 against the dollar and 6.7 against euro today.

Last week, Trump tweeted that his administration was doubling aluminium and steel tariffs for Turkey, and in response Ankara sharply hiked tariffs on some US products.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested yesterday that the next spiral of tit-for-tat sanctions was coming soon, in a sign of a deepening spat. Trump prefaced Mnuchin's remarks by saying that Turkey had not been a very good friend to America.

Referring to Brunson, Trump said: "They have a great Christian pastor there, he's a very innocent man.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Turkey #United States #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.