Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Turkey to resume northern Syria operation if US does not keep promises: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey says all Kurdish YPG militia forces must leave a "safe zone" it wants to establish along a section of its border with Syria. Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to Kurdish insurgents operating in southeast Turkey.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Turkey will press on with its military operation in northeast Syria "with determination" after a US-brokered ceasefire expires later on Tuesday if promises given by Washington have not been kept, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey says all Kurdish YPG militia forces must leave a "safe zone" it wants to establish along a section of its border with Syria. Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to Kurdish insurgents operating in southeast Turkey.

Speaking ahead of an official visit to Russia, Erdogan also said he would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how a Syrian constitutional committee that is due to meet in late October can make concrete progress.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #northern Syria #Recep Tayyip Erdogan #Turkey #US #World News

