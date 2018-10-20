App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Turkey says will reveal whatever happened in Jamal Khashoggi's death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday night spoke with Saudi King Salman and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a "fistfight" in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. (Image: AP)

Turkey vowed on Saturday to reveal all details of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Saudi Arabia admitted he was killed at its Istanbul consulate, state media reported.

"Turkey will reveal whatever had happened. Nobody should ever doubt about it," said Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Anadolu news agency reported.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of the Islamic petro-state's powerful crown prince, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh's admission came after persistent claims by the Saudi authorities that the journalist had left the consulate alive.

Turkish police and prosecutors this week searched both the consulate as well as the consul's residence in Istanbul.

Celik said it was Turkey's "debt of honour" to reveal what happened.

"We are not accusing anyone in advance but we don't accept anything to remain covered (up)," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday night spoke with Saudi King Salman and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe.

In public, Erdogan and top government figures have remained extremely cautious, often referring to a prosecutors' investigation and stopping short of pinning the blame on Saudi Arabia.

Staff members of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul testified to prosecutors on Friday as part of the probe.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Jamal Khashoggi #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.