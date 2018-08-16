App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Turkey says ready to discuss issues with US without threats

Speaking to ambassadors in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said Turkey's relations with the European Union were on a firmer basis and normalising once again.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Turkey is ready to discuss its ongoing issues with the United States as long as there are no threats, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, amid a widening dispute between the NATO allies that has sent the Turkish currency plunging.

He said he would meet with the European Commission's deputy head Frans Timmermans to speed up talks on visa liberalisation for Turks, while Turkish and Russian working groups would hold talks on visa-free travel to Russia after the Muslim Eid holiday next week.
tags #Current Affairs #NATO #Turkey #World News

