Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.

Representative Image

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership seperately.

Reuters
first published: Jan 26, 2023 05:53 pm