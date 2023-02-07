 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Turkey quake toll crosses 3,700, rescuers battle broken roads in a freezing night

Reuters
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

The earthquake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, was the biggest recorded worldwide by the US Geological Survey since a tremor in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021

A general view shows damaged and collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on February 6. - Reuters

The screams of people still trapped in the rubble filled the night early on Tuesday and relatives wept for their loved ones as the death toll in Turkey and in neighbouring northwest Syria rose to more than 3,700.

The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both countries early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless.

Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night into Tuesday.

Under a pile of rubble in the southern province of Hatay, a woman's voice could be heard calling for help. Nearby, the body of a small child lay lifeless. Weeping in the rain, a local resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.