Turkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on

Reuters
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region, according to Turkish authorities.

Omran Alswed and his family are still living in makeshift shelters almost three weeks after the massive earthquake in southern Turkey, having been unable to find a place in an official camp.

Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region, according to Turkish authorities, but Alswed, 25, said his extended family had not yet benefitted.

"Our houses are heavily damaged, so we have taken shelter here, in a garden in our neighbourhood," said Alswed, who studied nursing at Siirt University in southeast Turkey.

"The biggest issue is tents. It has been 19 days, and we are yet to receive a single tent. We also applied to move into a tent camp, but they said the ones nearby are full," he said at a makeshift settlement near the city of Antakya.