Turkey Prez Erdogan in Tunisia for 'surprise' talks with counterpart

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunis on December 25 in an unannounced visit for talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Turkish presidency said.The purpose of the talks was not immediately clear.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 04:00 pm