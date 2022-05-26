English
    Turkey in talks with Russia, Ukraine over grain-export corridor: Senior official

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

    Ankara is in negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor via Turkey for grain exports from Ukraine, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Thursday.

    Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia invaded in February and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos there. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies and the lack of exports from Ukraine is contributing to a growing global food crisis.

    ”Turkey is negotiating with both Russia and Ukraine for the export of grains from Ukraine,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

    ”With a corridor to be opened from Turkey, there was a demand for this grain to reach their targeted markets. Negotiations are still ongoing,” the person added.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to provide a corridor for vessels carrying food in return for lifting of some Western sanctions. Turkey neighbours Ukraine and Russia on the Black Sea.



